Letter: Reconsider fee for junk pickups

Reconsider fee for junk pickups
I understand why the city started charging a $20 fee for special pickup, like mattresses and furniture.
Let those who use the service pay for it. The problem is that too many people in Longview are not responsible and would rather just dump their unwanted stuff on someone else’s property rather than pay $20 or more.
Now someone else has to go to the trouble, effort, time and expense of getting rid of something that never was theirs; or it just stays on the side of the road rotting.
I would like to ask the city to reconsider the pickup fee and go back to the way it was with a limited number of free pickups. Not only would it improve the beauty of the city and county, but it would also save a lot of people some headaches. Otherwise the dumping will just get worse.
— Andrew Riley, Kilgore