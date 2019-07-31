Letter: Reduce speed limit on on Alpine

Reduce speed limit on Alpine
A portion of Alpine Road extends from Loop 281 south to U.S. 259 (Eastman Road). It is exactly one mile of a very winding two-lane road. There have been several recorded traffic accidents on that short stretch of the road, to include some recent fatalities.
There are several factors that make this a dangerous through-way. First factor: There are two assisted living facilities that have entrances onto this road. Additionally, entries/exits also exist for six residential developments, six businesses including a Texas state office, and three churches. Also, school buses travel this road and slowly turn onto and exit from Eden Drive. Second factor: The speed limit on this short, very winding two-lane road at the onset from Loop 281 is 50 mph. This is absolutely insane. There are other roads adjacent to Alpine where the speed limit is set at 30-35 mph. A 50 mph limit is reasonable for a four-lane highway where emergency lane corrections can be accomplished with a minimal risk. However, 50 mph on a narrow two lane (winding) road provides a minuscule chance of an emergency lane adjustment. Cross the double line on Alpine and the results will be a head-on high-speed collision. This not a guess, it’s a fact, as the most recent fatality on Alpine will prove.
Slow down the speed limit and give drivers a more reasonable chance to survive an accident.
— Robert Eberz, Longview