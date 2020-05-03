Letter: Reflecting on two Bretts

Reflecting on two Bretts
My newsfeed carried two stories on the same day about two different Bretts. One was Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt and the other was Justice Brett Kavanaugh of the U.S. Supreme Court.
In reflecting on the two Bretts I was struck by the glaring contrast between their behaviors at crucial times in their careers. When Capt. Crozier was unjustly relieved of his command, he departed with a gracious and encouraging farewell to his crew and a salute to the flag he served. When Justice Kavanaugh was going through his confirmation job interview before the U.S. Senate he lashed out in a fuming, foaming diatribe against any senator with the temerity to examine his fitness to serve the highest court of the land.
One Brett proved himself a steady, conscientious leader the nation can be proud of. The Roosevelt was under command of the right Brett. The other Brett has a lifetime appointment.
— Joe Young, Longview