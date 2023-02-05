Letter: Refugee camps?

Refugee camps?
Texas solution to the immigration crisis: Can Texas set up refugee camps for all these "asylum seekers" to stay in until they realize that it wasn't so bad where they came from?
I suspect that having them all in one place would expedite their processing and many might just give up, go home and seek immigration the legal way.
Israel's West Bank camp has lasted decades — but that was only because the Arab nations they came from wouldn't take them back.
Turkey also has one on their southern border. They both were basically "tent cities" to begin with.
— Robert Bauman, Longview