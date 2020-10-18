Letter: Regain freedom's ground

Regain freedom’s ground
North Korea, China, India, Cuba, Venezuela. Call it what you will, Communism, Marxism, Socialism. If we have clarity and reality of mind, we do not want that for our country.
I was in Holland. I was in Corrie Ten Boom’s home. She was a dutch citizen and a Christian. I was able to see where she and her family hid Jewish people to try to help some Jewish people survive so they would not be crowded into train cars, would not be sent to prison camps, would not be annihilated.
Nothing is free. The government that promises everything, gives nothing that it does not punish for a huge, out of means steal back. Those forms of government have a very elite group. They are the wealthy few while the majority may be so very hungry, starving, and so cold. Then among that elite, there is so much distrust. The person second to the one in command of that dictatorship likely has a realistic fear that he or she will not live if the leader in command feels threatened at all of losing his or her position. It is a government and a people that is built on distrust, a distrust of even those closest to you. Who can you trust, who can you believe? Your friend or your family member may turn you in in order to survive themselves.
Here in America, that is happening. Religious freedom is being usurped. You have to sacrifice your beliefs or not voice your opinion in order to keep your job.
Vote for America to regain freedom’s ground. Vote Republican. We must reelect our great President Donald J. Trump, a defender and a proven champion for religious and political freedom.
— Ermine Schufeldt, Longview