Letter: Religion and politics

Religion and politics
There is a reason why religion and politics were kept separate. But maybe not for some conservative preachers. I’ll agree everyone has their own opinions about different topics. Matter of fact, I’m stating mine now. But I’m not a preacher and not standing in a pulpit preaching a sermon.
I believe one of the requirements of keeping a tax-exempt status for a church is keeping politics out. I don’t believe that was true when one area preacher mixed his politics with his sermon behind the pulpit in his church.
Somehow, his sermon turned to our newly-elected VP Harris, calling her a “Jezebel.” I would like to understand where that came from? Or maybe, are you casting stones? Regardless, you are wrong, and you should apologize!
It’s hard to imagine him not seeing that as a “racist” statement. Seemed easy to see or maybe that was part of his message. Surely, it wasn’t because she was the first woman, and of color, VP.
In my opinion, I believe keeping politics out of your church would serve you better. But I guess that’s left up to to you! But you need to stop your cheap shots.
— Ken Schuler, Gladewater