Letter: Religion in government

Religion in government
Mr. Harper (letter, Jan. 18) quotes the King of England but does not provide any further clarification as to who exactly is trying to change our Constitution.
Mr. Harper ignores the diversity of religions right along with their right to worship as they choose. It’s my understanding of who is trying to amend our Constitution is white evangelical religion. And it’s my personal experience as well as recent decisions by “impartial courts” the reasons they are doing so is to allow “Christians” to discriminate against others — even other Christians.
If you’re going to allow Republicans to church-up our Constitution, you should be required to tell us which one wins to the detriment to other faiths. Or you can continue to worship as you choose as Jesus intended when he told us to “render unto Caesar that which is Caesar’s”
Faith is self-conviction in belief in God of our own free will, however we get there. Otherwise a dominant religion is no better than communism or Naziism or authoritarianism or nationalism, which can represent any of the aforementioned examples.
Do we get to vote on this freedom of religion? Yes we do — for now. Read what George Washington said about religion in government.
— Art Strange, Longview