Letter: Religious fascism

Religious fascism
A retired Naval officer in Florida decried the rise of religious fascism at a school board meeting. Sam Seder of the Majority Report played a clip of the speech. This is the response I wrote:
The main stream media is giving DeSantis coverage in the same manner they did for Trump. Billions in free coverage. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott must catch up. The Texas Taliban has its agenda, but Abbott wants to take his brand of religious fascism nationwide. But Mifepristone has more name recognition in the U.S. than Abbott. It’s a race to the bottom of the barrel for DeSantis and Abbott. Trump is just the scummy ring down there. The race for the Republican nomination is a bit like a movie — King Derp versus Gawd-zilla. It’s all chest-beating and spewing radioactive plasma.
— Charles Kelley, Longview