Letter: Relocate the statue

Relocate the statue
The Gregg County Confederate statue was moved to the courthouse from elsewhere in Longview. A writer opines (letter, July 10) “most of the people in the county are not white supremacists but do not want the statute removed.” The writer wants the statue to remain there “as a reminder of how far we have come and continue to move forward together.”
In 1860-61, the Texas Secession Ordinance stated “undeniable truths … States were established exclusively by the white race, for themselves and their posterity; that the African race had no agency in their establishment; that they were rightfully held and regarded as an inferior and dependent race; and in that condition only could their existence in this country be rendered ….tolerable.” Confederate statues always represent white supremacy and slave policy.
Confederate statue history preservation can be maintained away from the courthouse. Whites place it at the courthouse as a constant reminder to depict white supremacy protected by law. There is no other pleasant explanation for its removal from a previous site.
A Confederate statue is unacceptable at the courthouse charged with “equal protection of law.” Whites should relocate it, or we are what we cannot admit to ourselves.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview