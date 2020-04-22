Letter: Remember other health needs

Remember other health needs
As we see community spread of COVID-19 within Gregg County there should be no hesitation to expand county health services for citizens sick with illnesses other than COVID-19.
With business closings, increased unemployment, diminished incomes and depletion of existing household savings, the economic reality and health for the less fortunate could soon become overwhelming.
Gregg County needs to plan to offer expanded health services to needy citizens before a secondary health crisis overloads emergency rooms. Gregg County’s Health Clinic is an integral component of local health care tasked with serving vulnerable citizens by promoting quality care at low cost. A county health clinic can diagnose common colds, allergies, flu, and other routine matters, allowing hospitals to concentrate on urgent or contagious services. During this emergency period, we must avoid overloading our hospitals with non-critical patients.
County health services exist to provide fail-safe diagnosis and care for the most needy and vulnerable among us. We should act today with a robust response to the developing crisis.
County officials should convene and develop a plan to expand emergency health services and taxpayers must hold them accountable to get it done.
— R. Darryl Primo, Longview (Primo is Gregg County Pct. 2 commissioner)