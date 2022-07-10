Letter: Remember our history

Remember our history
On July 3, I read with interest the letter to the editor, “County could remove statue,” by Jerry Matlock. I have followed this topic through the years.
Mr. Matlock states that the county should show a sign that not all of the county is in favor of white supremacy by removing the statute. I believe that most of the people in the county are not white supremacists but do not want the statute removed. This statute, like many other uncomfortable things, are our history. If we do not remember our history, it will be forgotten and repeat itself.
Not one person alive today lived during the time in question. Unless you walk in a person’s shoes, you have no idea what their life is like. Fortunately, every generation modifies and improves behaviors and cultures from the past. Beliefs do not change overnight. Let’s leave the visible history intact as a reminder of how far we have come and continue to move forward together.
— Judy Thomas, Longview