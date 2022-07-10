 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Remember our history

Remember our history

On July 3, I read with interest the letter to the editor, “County could remove statue,” by Jerry Matlock. I have followed this topic through the years.

Mr. Matlock states that the county should show a sign that not all of the county is in favor of white supremacy by removing the statute. I believe that most of the people in the county are not white supremacists but do not want the statute removed. This statute, like many other uncomfortable things, are our history. If we do not remember our history, it will be forgotten and repeat itself.

Not one person alive today lived during the time in question. Unless you walk in a person’s shoes, you have no idea what their life is like. Fortunately, every generation modifies and improves behaviors and cultures from the past. Beliefs do not change overnight. Let’s leave the visible history intact as a reminder of how far we have come and continue to move forward together.

— Judy Thomas, Longview

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“And when they had prayed, the place where they had gathered together was shaken, and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak the word of God with boldness.”