Letter: Remember those who are alone

Don’t forget the lonely people
Please don’t forget those who have no one to share Christ’s birth. I penned a poem as a reminder.
Lonely Christmas
I didn’t hang stockings, or wrap presents with bows.
I didn’t trim a tree topped with a star that glows.
I didn’t visit with Santa or wish for snow.
I didn’t wait ‘neath the mistletoe.
My porch isn’t lit with Christmas lights.
I’ll forgo the festive sweets and other delights.
I’ll go to bed early, and with restless snore,
Dream of Christmas I’ve known before.
All alone now, forgotten in the bustle
A soul lost to the Christmas hustle.
Children gone, moved far away,
No visit from them this Christmas day.
Consumed in thought, I try to remember
The best Christmas December.
But it has passed, and only remains,
A memory that painfully stains.
Tears well my eyes; I lie here brokenhearted:
Longing for those that have since departed.
Either eternally, or separated by miles
I cherish and pine for those comforting smiles.
Christmas isn’t the same, and with no one to care
My Christmas is empty, and emotionally bare.
I’ll wait patiently, and hope to hear
Maybe one call of Christmas cheer.
Just possibly on this holiday,
Someone will call to say
Merry Christmas.
— Allen D. George, Marshall