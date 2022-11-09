 Skip to main content
Letter: Remembering mother's 100th

Remembering mother’s 100th

Just a few days ago, it would have been the 100th birthday of my late mother Gloria (Riedl) Marples and her twin sister, Dolores (Riedl) Myers.

On this milestone moment, I think back to their momentous lives. They were the first-generation in their family to have been born in a hospital in Great Bend, Kansas, on Nov. 5, 1922.

Needless to say, they were surprised by the arrival of two girls and had to scramble for female names. The inspiration for my mom’s name, “Gloria,” was due to the popular actress of the time, Gloria Swanson.

The sight of twins was then (and still is now) an amazing event. However, there is something else that makes that birth significant. My mom was a twin. Her mother ahead of her was a twin. And her mother ahead of her was a twin. Three straight generations of twins is astounding.

I wish that Mom was still around to see the changes in Longview in the 19 years since her passing. She would be amazed.

There are times when I wish I could ask her a question. The one comforting thought is that I still have my memories to hold onto. Memories are a precious thing.

— James A. Marples, Longview

