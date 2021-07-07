You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Reminder of freedom

There is a half page section in today’s paper (July 4) that shows the values our country was originated upon.

I hope every person reads it and will keep it as a reminder of our freedom.

— Jenny Collins, Longview

Today's Bible verse

“Heaven and earth will pass away, but My words will not pass away.”

Matthew 24:35

