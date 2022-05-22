 Skip to main content
Letter: Remove the statue

As Ellen Herbert stated in her opinion piece (Forum page, May 7), the Confederate statute located on the courthouse lawn should be removed.

It was erected during the Jim Crow era, a time when such monuments were meant to intimidate those among us not white enough.

With a little research, it can be found that this statute was, in 1911, first located at Bodie Park near a train station stop. Mayor Bodenheim stated in his commemorative speech: ”Men of the Confederacy, in the name of the city of Longview, I bid you welcome to the fair city. You will find yourselves among your own people here.”

I wonder whether this monument was ever intended as a welcome to all people or as a notice to some to be on their way?

Later in his speech, the mayor stated:

“This monument stands for the cause of liberty; it stands for the vindication of American manhood and American bravery; it represents the blood of a nation spent in a cause that to the sons seemed worthy; it immortalizes Southern chivalry and Southern womanhood.”

Let’s remove this statue from the public square.

— Virginia Schnarr, Longview

