Letter: Replace the squeaky wheels

Replace the squeaky wheels
Two years ago, I submitted a letter (Oct. 15, 2020) that included 14 defining characterizations of fascism, according to the Holocaust Museum. Who would know better than them, right?
In about 185 words, Mr. Green’s Sept. 20 letter managed to check off about half of those items. He rambles that the top levels of government are trying to divide us. What is dividing us is the small group of squeaky wheels, such as Mr. Green, trying to divert us from our democracy. These squeaky wheels are even dividing their own party between MAGA and “RINOs,” a RINO being a Republican that still supports our democracy.
Our top levels of government are simply identifying a faulty component that’s invading our democracy. Hopefully, America, and especially Republicans, realize that the wheels that squeak the loudest are the first ones that need to be replaced.
— Raymond Richards, Karnack