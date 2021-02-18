Letter: Republican Party questions

Republican Party questions
“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” That was Donald Trump in 2016. He was never more right. He knew Republicans would never hold him accountable for his actions once he made the Republican Party his.
Mitch McConnell stood on the Senate floor and stated Trump displayed a “disgraceful dereliction of duty,” and he was ‘practically and morally responsible for provoking’ the violence unleashed on the Capitol.
His speech was a lock-him-up speech stating he was guilty of everything he was accused of. Yet he voted to acquit. With a wink, he told his party to vote their conscience, yet falsely asserted that the Senate can’t hold a private citizen accountable, . The party gleefully followed that lead.
The Republican Party is no more. It’s now a party that supports and encourages conspiracy theories and fringe militant groups. It’s a party that undermined a constitutional mechanism for checking the power of the executive. It’s a party that condemns fellow members for using their judgment and conscience rather than bowing to theirs.
The American voter must decide who we are as a country. Do today’s “Republicans” really represent America?
— Raymond Richards, Karnack