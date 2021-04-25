Letter: Republicans can't handle it

Republicans can’t handle it
Reading Robert Bauman’s letter (April 20), he wants to blame Democrats for the immigration crisis.
His Republicans built a tent city on the Mexican border by pushing immigration to a don’t-let-them-in campaign. I’m wondering if Mr. Bauman’s great grandfather and mother entered the U.S. as immigrants. Early Americans were labeled as criminals by European countries and sent as immigrants.
The present immigrants seek a place to work and get away from oppression to lead a better life. The Biden presidency is giving them a chance. Compassion and legal opportunities seems to be something Republicans can’t handle.
— Jerry Matlock, Longview