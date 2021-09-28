Letter: Reserve judgment

Reserve judgment
A writer states abortion is morally wrong with no exceptions (column, Sept. 19). And, she writes droves are waiting to adopt.
Individuals and society are often incapable or unwilling to adequately rear children. The writer’s view will not change this fact.
Internet research reveals 17 million children suffer hunger in the United States, about one of every five. Where are the adoptive droves?
Moral principles of individuals and society are often in dilemma. A Bible example is where King David stole holy bread from the altar to feed his starving men. It is immoral to steal and starve. Yet, Jesus did not condemn David and his men, and Jesus did not state the better moral choice (1 Samuel 21:1-5 and Mark 2:23-28).
Parents should adequately support their children. But who has the moral certainty to state all can do this, and that they must rear children?
Pro-life just means pro-birth in modern society. Adequate wages to rear families are routinely denied. Nations do not allow their citizens to gain a decent standard of living to support their families. Immigration is the result, and it is condemned.
Until all children can be adequately reared, moral judgment should be reserved.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview