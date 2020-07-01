Letter: Respect and honor

Respect and honor
I would like to express my opinion with regards to the Confederate monument on the courthouse lawn.
My great-grandfather lost four brothers who fought in the Confederate army. None of them owned slaves. They answered the call to protect Texas from an invading army.
I think that deserves a certain amount of patriotic respect and honor on our part. I never saw that monument as representing white supremacy. I have always seen it as symbolic of the people’s suffering and sacrifice during that time period, not only for whites but also blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans who attempted to repel a devastating force destroying crops and livestock.
I am at a loss. If a person cannot honor the sacrifices of my ancestors, then where does that leave us as a nation? This is a multifaceted issue. For example, no one addresses the issue of black racism toward Hispanics.
My words may fall on some deaf ears who already have their own opinions, but maybe some will understand and listen. To those, I say thank you.
— Larry Tidwell, Longview