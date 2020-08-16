Letter: Respect for firearms

Respect for firearms
Two children dead from gunshots in two weeks in our community. This is unacceptable. Police investigations ongoing. Intentional or unintentional, someone needs to held accountable for these occurrences.
My father grew up during the Mexican Revolution. He would not allow a gun in our house. I am a gun owner, but I took his advice on treatment of a firearm.
My firearms are locked and dismantled, except the one for personal protection. My ammunition is locked in a separate area. My grandchildren do not have ready access to any of my firearms. I’ve done my best to teach them respect for a firearm, or fear if want to call it that.
There are times I wish that a firearm purchase came with a required class on safe handling, proper storage and trigger locks. That is my opinion.
— Cesario Castillo, Longview