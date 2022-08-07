 Skip to main content
Letter: Respect for the flag

Frank T. Pool is absolutely right in his assertion that a tattered American flag is disrespectful to our country (for which the flag stands), and that flag should be taken down and disposed of in a quiet, respectful manner (column, Aug. 2). It should not be used for a rag.

Many times I have done what he has done — asked people or businesses to remove a tattered flag. Most recently, a home in Big Sandy was flying red and white ribbons on their flagpole, and I taped a note on their mailbox asking them to replace their flag. They did.

East Texas wind is not kind to flags, but I have learned how to reinforce the free end of a flag so that it lasts longer. Anyone with a sewing machine can do this: Just turn up the free end of the flag another half-inch or so, and with white thread sew another seam and reinforce it several times, including using zig-zag.

From the ground this extra seam is not visible, and it will effectively double the life of the flag on the pole.

“And the Star-Spangled Banner in triumph shall wave, O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

— Carol H. Blair, Gladewater

