Letter: Restored confidence

In regards to the column in the paper from Henry Olsen (Aug. 19), I read it with interest and found that critics of recent moves by the post office are described as an “...effort to raise these fears to help political friends.”

Oddly, there is no mention made or rationale given for the decision to remove a significant number of mail sorters, which will result in delays in mail processing and which potentially can invalidate ballots that are not date-stamped timely in order to be valid.

The recent order by the Postmaster General to delay further actions along this line is not sufficient, and those sorters that have been removed must be restored to operation. This is the only way to restore confidence in our electoral process.

— Tom Owens, Longview

