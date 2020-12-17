Letter: Rethink marijuana

Rethink marijuana
Recently, the United Nations Commission for Narcotic Drugs voted to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug — removing it from Schedule IV where it was listed alongside dangerous and highly-addictive opioids.
It’s an historic and long-overdue move and an important step in destigmatizing a drug that has proven to be more helpful than harmful for medical purposes. Medical marijuana can be life-changing. Patients with debilitating conditions and chronic pain have found relief and normalcy after being prescribed medicinal cannabis by their doctors. It has also shown to be an excellent alternative to opioids.
In a region with staggering opioid abuse numbers, this cannot be overlooked. East Texas counties have some of the highest opioid prescribing rates in the state, with Gregg County at the top of the list — averaging an alarming 120.6 opioid prescriptions per 100 people. The city of Longview has some of the worst opioid abuse numbers in the entire country.
Marijuana is a well-tolerated and safer option in many cases, and a tool that Texas should allow our trusted doctors to use as they see fit. The Texas Legislature, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, has shown great compassion for this issue so far, but there is more work to be done. As the UN has demonstrated, we need to reorient our thinking on marijuana, and we should not allow it to be a causality of the “war on drugs.”
— Morris Denton, Manchaca