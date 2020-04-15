Letter: Reviewer flat wrong on GZ

Reviewer dead wrong on GZ
Reading Finn O’Connor’s review of Goung Zhou Asian Bistro (View, March/April) made me wonder how much experience he had reviewing restaurants with more than one genre.
GZ Owner David Choy certainly knows the industry, having been a successful restaurateur in Longview for many years. I have eaten in a lot of the top restaurants in Dallas that successfully serve multiple genre on their menus and have enjoyed many wonderful meals in David Choy’s restaurants over the past 25 years, eating both from the Asian selections and the steak selections and each meal was spot-on flawless. I concur that every restaurant has an “off” night when the beat just isn’t right. That happens occasionally to every establishment. But based on one visit, don’t put in print that “GZ does not really know what type of restaurant it really wants to be.”
I can tell you, David Choy knows what kind of restaurant GZ wants to be — one that stays current with modern taste and choice of menu items, to give customers a wide choice from a great-quality steak to fresh seafood, sushi and Asian food.
I agree with Mr. O’Connor in that it surely must be difficult for a chef to properly master cooking the different types of food on the menu, but, I disagree when he states GZ is not pulling it off — because he has.
— Jay Kreps, Dallas