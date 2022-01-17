Letter: Rewriting history

Rewriting history
Al McBride has once again (letter, Sunday) chosen to rebut a fine column by John Foster by regurgitating the usual misinformation he has absorbed from various rightwing media.
He repeats the big lie of a questionable election despite that all counts, recounts and audits have clearly shown that the election was valid.
He falsely asserts that the protestors who occupied the Capitol in a vain attempt to prevent the lawful transfer of power to the winner of the election were unarmed despite 15 of them being arrested for carrying weapons including a fully loaded handgun, baseball bats, chemical sprays and two locals who possessed a hatchet and a crowbar. He also asserts that all were not Trump supporters, but to date not a single one has been identified.
He states that Hillary supporters in January 2020 were not regarded in the same light while ignoring that they did not attempt to storm the Capitol.
He also raises the false allegation of unverifiable paper ballots while ignoring the fact that all 50 states require a valid signature for an absentee/mail-in ballot to the counted.
Mr. McBride’s letter is just another failed attempt to rewrite history.
— Tom Owens, Longview