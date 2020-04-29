Letter: Rid ourselves of both viruses

Rid ourselves of both viruses
In this, the most disastrous time in our country’s existence, we face decisions that will determine our futures.
But enough about the Trump presidency.
Now we have a virus the medical profession knows little about, except that we should practice social distancing, wear masks and try to avoid spreading this thing that has killed about 50,000 Americans in a few weeks.
The best thing we can do to resolve both virus problems facing us: even more rigorous efforts to rid ourselves of them.
— Chuck Barker, Longview