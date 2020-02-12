Letter: Road Runner goes off the cliff

Off the cliff
Buy Now

Road Runner goes off the cliff

Once again, Wile E. Coyote (Adam Schiff) has run off of the edge of the cliff trying to corral the Road Runner (Donald Trump)!

— Don Peck, Longview

Today's Bible verse

“Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.”

— Ephesians 4:2

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Upcoming Events

Featured Businesses

Find a local business