Letter: Rumors and gossip

Rumors and gossip
Poor John D. Foster. Years after falling for such farces as the Russian collusion hoax and more, he still repeats every nasty rumor and every hateful piece of gossip generated by Democrat insiders about Donald Trump.
At the same time, John gleefully ignores that 51 prominent government officials, Democrat leaders and the liberal press lied to the American people about the validity of the Hunter Biden laptop, which exposed many of the crooked misdeeds of the Biden family. Even though the validity of the Hunter Biden laptop has been acknowledged by numerous liberal media outlets and government entities, we will not hear one word from Mr. Foster about this huge breach of trust by top leaders within his own party and the shadow cast upon Joe Biden, his family, top government appointees and the liberal media.
Instead, we get false assertions of “proven racism” against Trump — a great American president — and insults against Trump supporters, who John calls deplorables, low-information voters and Trump minions. If John Foster wants to be a mouthpiece for spewing Democrat propaganda, he is succeeding, but if John wishes to be taken seriously as a news writer, he will have to up his game substantially.
— Al McBride, Longview