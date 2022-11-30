Letter: Saddened and angered

 Skip to main content
Saddened and angered

I just read Mr. McAlister’s latest diatribe (Forum page, Nov. 25), this time against same-sex marriages.

To say that I was deeply saddened, disheartened and angered is an understatement. How dare he equate marriage with procreation only.

Marriage should be a mutual attraction between two people who want to care for each other, who want to share their life experiences together. I don’t think I’ve ever heard a marriage vow include “go forth a make babies.”

Furthermore, how exactly would this legislation impact his personal life?

— Carlyn Short, Longview

