Letter: Safer in a war zone

Safer in a war zone
In an unusual way I agree with Rep. Matt Schaefer’s position to not enact new laws after a mass shooting (news stories, Sept. 1, Wednesday). We need to enact effective gun control laws before the NEXT SHOOTING. According to the Pew Research Center, there were 14,542 gun-related murders in the United States in 2017 (just for an example). That equates to about 40 per day or one every 36 minutes. Rep. Schaefer had better hurry up.
In contrast, only 6,900 U.S. military have died during the full duration of the wars in Iraq (eight years) and Afghanistan (17 years) up to the end of 2018.
I don’t want to believe I’d be safer in a war zone.
— Konrad Kern, Lt. Col. USAF (Ret.), Tyler