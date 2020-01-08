Letter: Samaritan Ministries a true blessing

A true blessing
Regarding the article Sunday claiming Samaritan Ministries capped payments to a member whose child had a brain aneurysm at $250,000, I would venture to say the young parents did not choose to pay the extra membership cost for unlimited coverage.
I have been a member of that ministry since its inception 25 years ago and have been blessed by receiving checks, cards and prayers from other members all over the country more than once. I also have firsthand knowledge of people with terminal illnesses such as cancer who have experienced the same blessing.
Galatians 6:2 says we are to bear one another’s burdens. Samaritan is a true example of that blessing. What insurance company ever prayed for anyone over the phone?
— Karen Wilson, Longview