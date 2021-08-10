Letter: Save yourself, get vaccinated

Save yourself, get vaccinated
I read in today’s paper (news story) that the area vaccination rate is at 40%. Can’t be right, so I got my glasses and read again. That is beyond shocking. People need to do better. Why they won’t is something I can’t comprehend.
Death by Covid is NOT an easy death. You drown in the fluids that have filled your lungs. By the time you go to the hospital — because no matter how hard you try to draw a breath you can’t — it’s already in a critical stage. You will most likely be sedated and put on some sort of ventilation device to force oxygen into your lungs.
Your family will see you laying somewhat peacefully in the ICU bed with a machine breathing for you. Word of caution: Your brain is not inactive and you will still sense oxygen deprivation. Sedation simply stops muscle movement so you’re not thrashing around like someone drowning. Graphic ain’t it? But you thought, “It’s my body, so it’s my choice.”
Being regretful as you drown because of the fluids in your infected lungs will probably not give you a positive reinforcement for your choice.
When everyone and their brother was out to kill me when I was in the U.S. Navy, I came to the realization that surviving wasn’t my decision. God decides. But I also understood there is no reason for me to rush things along with bad choices.
Save yourself. Spare your family and love ones from terrible grief: The vaccine will and does work if you get it.
— Amos Snow III, Longview