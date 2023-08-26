 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Say no to communism

Say no to communism

Regarding “Character matters” by Mary Barham (letter, Aug. 16): I also am a conservative and do agree that character matters, but I will be voting for the man who has proven he can be president despite all media, Democrats, socialists, communists and long-term representatives trying to keep him from doing the job he wanted to do to keep America from becoming a communist nation.

Be careful when you decide to listen to the people who are compromised with China. Change your TV and cell phone and listen to Newsmax. That gives you real news!

The other news stations are joined together pushing the “hate Trump” message. What is the Biden administration doing for you?

The liberal media’s response: “We don’t care. We hate Trump.”

I don’t want to live under communism, and I think you don’t either, Mary.

— June Strohsahl, Longview

Today's Bible verse

“Those who love Your Law have great peace, And nothing causes them to stumble.”