Letter: Scavengers, yes, but also predators

Scavengers, yes, but also predators

about the plague of Gilmer buzzards was neither totally accurate nor thoroughly researched (Opinion, Thursday). You took a stance of finding another avenue rather than killing these creatures to solve the problem.

The variety of vultures which are causing damage and disruptions has apparently migrated to Texas from Central America. While these do serve as scavengers to clean our highways of roadkill, this particular species is also predatory.

A while back I had to rescue a newborn calf in our pasture which was being attacked by one of these malicious predators. These vultures have also been known to attack cows in labor and kill birthing calves before the birth process was completed.

So, if one of these vultures is threatening my cattle or property, I join the Looneytoon character Yosemite Sam in saying: “Say your prayers, varmint!”

— Charles Johnson, Gilmer

