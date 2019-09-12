Letter: Schaefer wrong on gun control

Schaefer wrong on gun control
Recently, Rep. Matt Schaefer wrote some very troubling comments on Facebook and Twitter (news story, Sept. 4). Schaefer wrote “I say NO to “red flag” pre-crime laws, NO to universal background checks. NO to bans on AR-15s or high capacity magazines. NO to mandatory gun buy backs.”
Here are the recent polls on gun control:
89% support universal background checks
76% support “red flag” pre-crime laws
62% support bans on AR-15s or high capacity magazines
75% favor voluntary gun buy backs.
You mean to tell me that your radical right-wing views do not even support “red flag” or universal background checks?
Your supporters call your views commonsense. The only thing common is the mass shootings. I say no to your reelection bid and yes to anyone running against you.
— Tommy Hurst, Lindale