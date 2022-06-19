Letter: Second Amendment translation

Second Amendment translation
Our Second Amendment right does not need to be translated by "bias attorney talk" (letter, June 15).
Well regulated militia supports our Second Amendment.
— Bernard Haynes, Gladewater
“And Jesus said to him, ‘Blessed are you, Simon Barjona, because flesh and blood did not reveal this to you, but My Father who is in heaven.’”