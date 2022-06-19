 Skip to main content
Letter: Second Amendment translation

Our Second Amendment right does not need to be translated by "bias attorney talk" (letter, June 15).

Well regulated militia supports our Second Amendment.

— Bernard Haynes, Gladewater

