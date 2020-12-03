Letter: Second wave dangers

Second wave dangers
I recently joined the many people trying to receive unemployment benefits because my employment hours and salary have been greatly reduced due to the pandemic.
From March until Nov. 1, the requirement for trying to make work contacts was eliminated due to the obvious danger from the virus.
Now that the virus has entered into the second wave and is worst than it ever has been, with doctors and virus experts constantly telling everyone to stay at home as much as possible and avoid contact with other people when possible, this requirement has been reinstated by the Texas workplace.
It really couldn’t be much more dangerous, and our leaders need to eliminate it.
— Charles Willard, Longview