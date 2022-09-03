Letter: Security concerns

Security concerns
While in the U.S. Army, I did background checks for security clearances. The LIDMAC standard was applied: Loyalty, Intelligence, Discretion, Morals and Character.
To be granted a security clearance of any type, an individual must unquestionably pass all LIDMAC standards.
Background investigators are briefed on why someone betrays their country. The classic reasons are MICE: Money, Ideology, Compromise and Ego. Any individual who clearly displays any MICE warning is never trusted with security information.
His history shows that if he was not elected president, Donald Trump would never have a security clearance. He would never have access to classified information. His background history and personality dangers prohibit it. These dangers are clearly set out in the book “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts.”
Why did Donald Trump meet with Russia’s Putin alone in a room with only Putin’s translator? Why is there no information about their conversation?
Any common sense and objective view of Donald Trump rejects his having any office in this great country, where the most sensitive security matters for it are available.
Never vote for Donald Trump for your and our security.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview