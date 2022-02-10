Letter: Seeds of misinformation

Seeds of misinformation
Dear Betsy McCaughey, This letter is in response to your column, “Time to end affirmative action,” in the Feb. 4 edition of the Longview News-Journal.
Did you intend to insinuate that affirmative action is somehow tied to the next Supreme Court nominee, who is likely to be both black and female? You make it sound as if you believe that a female woman of color would not be qualified for that position.
The honorable Justice Sonia Sotomayor may object to that, as do I. Please, present your arguments to end affirmative action in a way that does not stir the pot with your seeds of misinformation.
—Cynthia Reese, Tatum