Letter: Seeking answers

Seeking answers
Not that long ago, Joe Biden was a guest on “60 Minutes.” He came across as being aghast by the mishandling of classified documents by President Trump.
To him, it was incomprehensible someone could be so careless. He must have long forgotten about his classified documents lying on the floor of his garage?
We now know of four locations used by Biden that have such documents. The prestigious FBI is allowing Biden’s attorneys to search for more documents while at the same time fighting Trump over a special master being put in charge of looking at the ones found at Trump’s home in a raid by 30 FBI agents.
Trump claims he declassified those documents, which is something only a president can do. The Republican House of Representatives is rightfully seeking answers concerning who may have gained access to Biden’s mishandling of his documents. They want the visitor logs of Biden’s home.
The administration claims there are none kept, because it’s his personal home? But let’s remember, when they were asked to answer why Biden spent so much time there, they assured us while there Biden was still working on our behalf. If true, visitor logs are needed.
— Gerald Green, Longview