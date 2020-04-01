Letter: Seeking exceptions, or to follow?

Seeking an out, or to follow?
Should churches in America disobey the government’s directive to avoid social gatherings in order to slow the spread of COVID-19? The short answer is no, but some folks might disagree with me.
So I offer the following to support my answer.
Christian churches are assemblies governed by the Lord Jesus Christ, and the Bible (which is Christ’s governing standard) commands Christians to submit to civil authorities in all things. A couple of Scripture passages are quite clear on the subject.
An excerpt from Romans 13:1-7 says, “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God. Therefore, whoever resists the authorities resists what God has appointed … Pay to all what is owed to them: taxes to whom taxes are owed, revenue to whom revenue is owed, respect to whom respect is owed, honor to whom honor is owed.”
An excerpt from 1 Peter 2:13-17 says, “Be subject for the Lord’s sake to every human institution, whether it be to the emperor as supreme, or to governors as sent by him … For this is the will of God … ”
Of course, there are exceptions, but let’s consider the rule.
If we are prone to individualism and personal autonomy — and it is highly likely that you are — then we are probably looking for exceptions to the rule far more than we are sincerely seeking to follow the rule.
— Marc Minter, Diana