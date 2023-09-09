Letter: Selective prosecution

Selective prosecution
President Trump is under four indictments currently. Maybe more are in store.
Does anyone other than John Foster maybe believe these are not selective, arbitrary, partisan and timed to keep Trump off the ballot? That Trump questioned the Biden election is free speech and not a crime.
Did he pursue legal means to perhaps rule out fraud? Yes, and that is also his legal right to do. As for the classified records, did Biden have classified records in his garage with his Corvette when he was a senator? Does this not sound like selective prosecution?
Was Hillary Clinton ever prosecuted for having emails of classified information on her personal computer? No, she was not.
Did the Democrats not say Putin was responsible for Trump’s election and it was therefore fraudulent? For six years and without producing a single thing to prove the validity of that claim. Sounds selective to me.
I am not saying this to be one who supported Trump’s election. I did not.
However, when the judicial system is used in such a partisan and arbitrary manner to go after one’s chief political opponent, then we are in the territory of countries that jail opposition leaders.
— Jerry King, Kilgore