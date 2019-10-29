Letter: Selfish hearts are the problem

Selfish hearts are the problem
Ultimately the problems with our country are not about Republicans, Democrats or socialists. It is about all of us. We are so into ourselves. Many demand “special” rights. Those extremists who want to divide us invent victim groups and issues that should not exist. They can only do this because we allow it. We allow them to stir up envy and hate, which blinds us to the truth.
If lawmakers and the judicial system are not basically honest, freedom is doomed. It is shameful. “America” is an experiment that depends on self government based on a righteous people that disciplines themselves.
Honesty seems to have gone out the window. Nowadays, huge masses of people, even high-level people, will join together in a lie. This is tearing our country apart. Our problem is our selfish hearts. Our Constitution is a great ruler when we submit to it honestly and willingly. It gives us all the freedoms we need.
If we want to save our country, it will have to start with cleaning up our own selfish hearts. In so doing, there will be more people in powerful positions that will be more honest in their service to our country because we will demand it. There will be less division in this country when we are honest, because truth will bring us together. And above all, we will all personally answer to God. There’s no choice but to obey Him.
— Dennis Jones, Gladewater