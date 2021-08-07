Letter: Selling out our democracy

Selling out our democracy
I would like to point out that there were no prominent Democrats or Democratic Party leadership, or anyone else from movements castigated as Democrats, who openly and publicly instigated the violence brought about in places like Portland, St. Louis, Charlottesville and elsewhere. No sir.
In all those places counterprotesters, supremacists, Trumpites and slugs set upon otherwise peaceful protesters exercising constitutionally protected rights, even at gunpoint.
No sir. You cannot say Mr. Trump did not inspire, incite, direct and personally cause the violence that occurred throughout this country last year and on Jan. 6, especially. Every Leader on the course of peaceful protest did not publicly encourage violence. To say otherwise is a lie and a deceit upon democracy and humanity.
Your Mr. Trump openly sold out our democracy, time and time again, in a manner so public and profane it is difficult to understand why he was not turned out immediately. That is the only way you could have saved your soul. And you chose communism or fascism every time.
— Art Strange, Longview