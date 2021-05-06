Letter: Senseless bill

Senseless bill
Take all reasoning and logic out of any bill, and this is what you come up with — “permitless carry,” House Bill 1927.
I’m pretty sure all responsible gun owners, law enforcement departments, firearm trainers and any other enforcement personnel doesn’t want HB 1927 on the streets.
So, our majority just wants to open up the West and let all the cowboys settle their disputes in the streets with a good ole’ gun fight. Boy! We have come a long way with this way of simple thinking in our state government.
Instead of making things easy with stupid laws that take life, why don’t we worry about saving life with good, responsible bills?
I am a veteran of this great country and a native Texan. Born and raised, came back to life after my service tour. Our military highly stresses weapon safety. So, why would it not make common sense that handling guns needs safety training?
I have always said if you can’t get a good, responsible job, you can always run for a political office. Most of them fit the bill.
For those that are for this senseless bill, it’s better to just sit still and look stupid rather than say something and prove it!
— Ken Schuler, Gladwater