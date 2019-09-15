Letter: September events and our nation

Remembering September events
Sep. 2, 1945, Japan signs surrender of World Ware II. Labor Day. Then on 9-11, 2011, Pentagon and World Trade Center hit by planes from Muslim radical terrorists, 3,000 killed and first responders still dying from fumes of the explosions. Sept. 17 is Citizenship Day, Sept. 21, is POW-MIA Recognition Day and important Jewish holidays on Sep. 8 and 29.
The ones I have picked remind me of what our nation of people have gone through.
My question is this: Has God begun to take away His hedge of protection from America? Look at all the mass shootings we have gone through.
Guns are not the problem, we have a people problem. Our society is breaking down from a lack of God in our lives.
Psalm 33:12 says, “Blessed is the nation whose God is The Lord.” Do we need to return to our creator God? 2 Chronicles 7:14 says, “If my people who are called by My Name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
We see four areas God wants from us and His promise of three blessings for us. What will it take for Americans to want to return to our creator God? Revelation 3:19 says, “As many as I love, I rebuke and chasten; be zealous therefore and repent (change your mind and turn to God).
— John Fisher, Point Comfort (Fisher is a pastor whose son resides in Longview)