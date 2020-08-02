Letter: Serendipitous recipe

Serendipitous recipe
Thank you, Sondra Scalco, for the kind letter published July 29 referring to the Perfect Pound Cake.
The column that was to run on July 22 (I write on Saturday or Sunday for the Wednesday edition) is circling in outer space in the “cloud” or maybe clouds. Our dear Features Editor, Sherry Shephard, was so patient as I kept frantically calling that I could not “find” the lost column.
Finally, I gave up and asked her to rerun a past column. I looked for a July column from several years past and decided on the one with the pound cake (more to the story of its origin in a future column.)
I believe last week’s column has had more response than any in a long time. Serendipity is alive and well.
Thank you to readers who visit with me weekly through the column. Thanks also to all the Longview News-Journal people who have put up with me for the last 50 years.
Happy cooking.
— Barbara Richardson McClellan, Longview