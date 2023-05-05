Letter: Serial liars

Serial liars
Dick Polman's recent column in the News Journal (May 2) was about Tucker Carlson being taken off the air on Fox.
He brought to our attention the facts that Mr. Carlson was also dismissed by CNN and also MSNBC in the past.
Polman called this quite the hat trick. He claimed Tucker Carlson was, and is, a serial liar. Most opened-minded people can tell you we have no shortage of those here in America. But is it reason to fire someone from their television news show? Yes, of course it is.
But for more than three years, national news media outlets spewed out Trump/Russian collusion lies. No one was ever fired for propagating that great hoax. To the contrary, they were embolden by their employers. Has anyone ever apologize for spreading this disgraceful hoax? Some have retracted their reporting on the issue, though. That's good on their part. But that's like closing the barn door after the live stock already left.
We may be going though something similar only in reverse over Hunter Biden's laptop. The FBI has had it for over three three years without taking action. Reportedly, Congress has heard from FBI whistleblowers.
— Gerald Green, Longview