Letter: Setting record straight on Afghanistan

Setting record straight on Afghanistan
I just read John Foster’s latest blast of hatred for what he calls “Donald Trump and his minions” (Forum page column, Oct. 23). Let’s see, minions — that would be me and about 75 million other like-minded patriotic, law-abiding, tax-paying, flag and Constitution-hugging, America-loving Trump voters who had the audacity to think that a president who believed in American exceptionalism was a good thing.
First, it was not “100 or so American citizens still remaining in the country and unable to get out.” Per Rep. Darrell Issa, the State Department reported it is in touch with 363 American citizens and 176 U.S. legal permanent residents still in Afghanistan nearly two months after they and many more who have since gotten out were abandoned by Biden.
Second, in regards to the supposed $85 billion or less worth of military equipment left behind, please define what the acceptable level of military equipment is that we should leave behind for a rogue, terrorist government that hates America? Is a value $20 billion better? We “minions” — dumb as we are — were appalled to see Taliban fighters driving around in U.S. armored vehicles, carrying U.S. weapons and even wearing U.S. uniforms.
We need your gracious guidance to tell us how acceptable that is.
— Al McBride, Longview